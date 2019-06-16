Gafsons receives certification for concrete blocks

GAFSONS Industries Limited was presented with a certificate from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) after the four-inch concrete blocks manufactured by the company fulfilled the requirements of the Guyana Standard GYS 215:2018 “Specification for load-bearing masonry concrete units.”

This certification, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the GNBS, Lloyd David said is effective from June 07, 2019; it permits Gafsons Industries to affix the National Standards mark to the concrete blocks it manufactures.

The certificate, he explained is valid for one year. It was presented to Gafsons Industries Limited Factory Manager, Bharrath Rampersad by Al Donavon Fraser, Head of GNBS Certification Services Department.

The handing over was done recently at the company’s new Mc Doom Complex.

“The GNBS is proud of the commitment demonstrated by Gafsons Industries Limited to be the first company in Guyana to be granted certification for concrete blocks under the Product Certification Scheme. Poly vinyl chloride pipes (PVC) manufactured by the company are also certified to national standards,” David said.

Other products currently certified to national standards under the GNBS Product Certification Scheme are PVC pipes manufactured by Guyana Thermoplastics Limited and gold jewellery manufactured by Steve’s Jewellery.

The GNBS, David said, encourages more manufacturers of local products, including concrete block-makers, to get on board the scheme and have their products certified and garner the benefits.

Benefits include improved product quality and increased sales due to increased consumer confidence.

He said it must also be noted that the GNBS plans to widen its Product Certification Scheme to include the certification of water tanks, conduits and other locally manufactured products.