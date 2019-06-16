27 cadets promoted to ensign

CHIEF of STAFF Brigadier Patrick West has promoted 27 cadets of the Standard Officers Course (SOC) 51 to the rank of ensign following a parade held Thursday in their honour at the Drill Square, Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

An ensign is the lowest rank of commissioned officer.

This is the second batch of students to have undergone training on the restructured programme, which extends the range of knowledge and skills training for potential officers.

The course, which now lasts for two years, focuses on 70 per cent military subjects and 30 per cent academics in the first year and the reverse in the second.

In his address to the ensigns, moments after decorating them with their new badges of rank, Brigadier West congratulated them on their transition to another phase of training on their journey to officership.

“I commend your determination to stay the course in spite of all difficulties and adversities. I expect to see the same unwavering commitment and tenacity displayed in your second year of training,” he urged.

Brigadier West also told the newly promoted ensigns that they must feel a sense of pride and accomplishment of being daring enough to do what others have failed to accomplish.

“As a cadet, you moved mountains; so as you grow, let the same tenacity abide in you to defend this nation. If you take an honest look at yourself, you would realise that because of the rigours of our training you are better versions of yourselves. You are tougher, stronger physically and mentally fitter and better prepared for officership,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also reminded the ensigns to remain true to their goal of becoming officers, ‘for nothing worth having comes easy.’

“Officers are leaders and should lead in all areas. Be focused and committed therefore in being better, in improving your skill level in skill at arms and tactics; in surpassing physical fitness requirements and in pursuing academic excellence. Be leaders worthy of example,” he encouraged.

SOC 51 commenced with a total of 64 students. However, during the period of training, 37 persons either withdrew or failed to achieve the minimum standards.

Of the 27 promoted, two each are from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and the Belize Defence Force; one from the Jamaica Defence Force; two from the Guyana Prison Service and the remainder will serve the Guyana Defence Force.