UG unions look to the future

Dear Editor,

WEDNESDAY, March 13, 2019, marks the official end of Professor Ivelaw Griffith’s contract with the University of Guyana.

In the wake of his decision to withdraw his letter of consideration for another contract to serve as the Vice-Chancellor of the university, the University Unions (the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association and the University of Guyana Workers’ Union) wish to make a number of observations. Professor Griffith’s decision is appreciated as one which spares the University from enduring further months of instability and turmoil. The Unions hope that the institution will be able to embark on a period of healing and rebuilding, which will be for the benefit of all, especially staff and students.

While the UG Unions support the Council’s decision to have a management audit, we also insist on a financial audit. There are extremely important questions that need to be answered as the University moves to do essential institutional strengthening. We believe that both audits are the best ways to answer these questions. The UG Unions continue to insist that all senior administrators at the University must be subjected to evaluations, as is the case with all other faculty and staff at the University. Some of these administrators have been in posts for more than five years and have never been evaluated.

The University’s Council must prioritise this exercise so that it can be completed before the commencement of the new semester. The UG Unions also insist on the reapplication of transparent hiring procedures that were violated over the past three years, and the reapplication of salary and remuneration in conformity with UG’s Act and Statutes. All staff, except those appointed by the University Council, must fall within UG’s salary bands.

The practice of selected and favoured individuals being offered super-salaried packages must cease. Since ensuring improved conditions for staff and students has always been the highest priority for the Unions, we have asked for urgent meetings with the Transitional Management Team. These meetings are intended to address matters that have been neglected over the last few years, including the resumption of negotiations to facilitate the signature of a collective labour agreement.

We look forward to fruitful and rewarding engagement and partnership with the Transitional Management Team to improve the conditions across the University in time for the new academic year.

Regards,

UGWU and UGSSA