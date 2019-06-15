Timehri woman charged with stealing $5.1M in jewellery

A 38-year-old domestic worker, accused of stealing over $5.1M worth in gold and diamond jewellery from her employer, has been charged with simple larceny.

Suehanie Singh, of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that between May 1, 2019 and June 11, 2019, Singh stole a quantity of gold and diamond jewellery valued $5.1M from Deomattie Singh’s Houston, EBD residence.

Attorney-at-law Paula DaSantos, in representing the defendant, told the court that the woman was the sole breadwinner of four children. According to the lawyer, the stolen jewellery was not recovered in Suehanie Singh’s possession. It was pointed out too that all of Deomattie Singh’s employees are subjected to checks when entering and leaving the premises.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh made no objection to bail but requested that conditions be granted if the woman is given her pre-trial liberty. Singh was released on $250,000 bail and ordered to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday until the completion of the matter. The matter will be recalled on July 26, 2019.