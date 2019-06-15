Motorcyclist killed in gruesome accident in front of Botanical Gardens

MOTORCYCLIST, Mark Sauers, died after colliding with a Route 40 minibus in front of the Botanical Gardens on Friday.

Driver of the minibus, Mark Pancham, said he was travelling along Vlissingen road, turning into Regent Street when Sauers, who was travelling along the opposite side of Vlissingen Road, smashed into the side of his bus.

Pancham claimed that the motorcyclist, who had a pillion rider, was speeding and even overtook another vehicle before crashing into the bus.

Sauers reportedly died on the spot, while the pillion rider was rushed the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

According to eyewitnesses Sauers’ body was almost severed in two while one of his arms was left inside the minibus.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that Sauers was travelling at a fast rate along Vlissingen Road, without a helmet. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.