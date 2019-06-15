Minister Jaipaul Sharma heads to Public Infrastructure Ministry

FROM July 1, 2019, Minister Jaipaul Sharma will be taking up his new portfolio as Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Minister Sharma, who currently holds the portfolio as Minister within the Ministry of Finance, will provide support to Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, who confirmed the move.

Patterson stated on his Facebook page that after meeting with Minister Sharma on Friday and after sharing his vision for the country’s infrastructure development with him, he is excited to have Sharma as part of the team at the ministry.

He said since 2015, he was supported by Minister Annette Ferguson, “whose performance is one of the main reasons why the ministry has been able to deliver on its mandate.”

Minister Ferguson, who holds the portfolio of Minister within the Ministry of Communities, is one of several ministers who were shifted this year.

The move was made after several ministers, who hold dual citizenship, resigned from their posts as government honoured the court rulings made after the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion.