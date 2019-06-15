Guyanese fisherman feared dead following fight in Suriname waters

A 25-year-old fisherman remains missing and feared dead after he was allegedly thrown overboard by another fisherman after a fight in Suriname waters.

The incident occurred on Thursday, just hours after the five-member crew set sail in the Marowinje River, Suriname, an area close to the French Guiana border.

The man has been identified as Shawn Orlando Sewchand called ‘Bakes’ of Nigg Village, East Berbice Corentyne.

According to information received, Sewchand, who has been working in Suriname for the past four years, was on the fishing vessel with four other crew members when a fight ensued with another man identified as ‘Vinod’ or ‘Booka’.

It is still unclear how the fight started. However, during the incident, the suspect allegedly pushed Sewchand off the boat.

Reports reaching the Guyana Chronicle are that Sewchand could not swim and, as such, another crew member jumped overboard in an effort to rescue him but he (Sewchand) had already disappeared under the rough waters.

The other crew members subsequently tied and secured the suspect and returned the boat to shore, where they contacted the police. The suspect was then handed over to law enforcement officials and remains in custody pending an investigation.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, sister of the missing man, Sarah Sewchand, recalled speaking to her brother on Tuesday last as he was making preparations for the trip on Thursday. She said the family is devastated.

She described her brother as a kind-hearted and hardworking individual.