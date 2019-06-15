BREAKING: AFC votes for Ramjattan to be Prime Ministerial candidate

Newly-elected leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan, has been elected by that party to run as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the upcoming General and Regional elections.

According to reports, a motion was tabled and carried at the elections being held for 12 National Executive positions at the party’s National Conference and Elections at St. Paul’s Retreat Centre, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara late this afternoon and Ramjattan won by a landslide over contesting candidate Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo.

Reports are that over 200 delegates voted in favour of Ramjattan.

Earlier in the day, Ramjattan was declared leader of the party while Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman was elected Chairman. Catherine Hughes, the Public Telecommunications Minister, was elected Vice-Chair.

Public Infrastructure Minister , David Patterson was elected General Secretary.

This story will be updated.