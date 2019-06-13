Ministry of Public Health joins ExxonMobil U-14 tournament

THE Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has joined forces with the Petra Organisation for the 2019 edition of the ExxonMobil Schools U-14 football tournament.

The tournament will see the Boys’ aspect beginning tomorrow at the Ministry of Education ground Carifesta Avenue while the Girls’ tournament will commence next Saturday.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Petra co-Director Troy Mendonca contended that the tournament is growing from strength to strength.

“What we are doing is producing potential leaders because football is a team sport and we are doing this from the U-14 age thanks to our partners”.

Mendonca contended that with partners like the MoPH, they can ensure that the sport is played at this integral age group.

MOPH has sponsored this year under its Chronic Diseases department and Director Dr. Kavita Singh believes that programmes like this can help to fight off non-communicable diseases.

She said, “We are happy to be on board with this tournament because we know that physical activity like football and cricket can reduce the cases of several non-communicable diseases, (NCD).

She mentioned Hypertension and Diabetes as two examples of diseases that can be controlled using sports.

Meanwhile, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the MOPH, Glendon Fogenay, reinforced Dr. Singh’s point that Guyanese need to readopt the culture of being more physically active.

The 2019 edition of the tournament opens with a March Past tomorrow.

In Boys’ competition from 12:00hrs, Christ Church Secondary will face Lodge Secondary in the opening game, with Plaisance Orphanage going up against North Ruimveldt Multilateral on the adjacent pitch.

St Mary and Annandale clash at 12:50hrs on pitch one while New Campbellville meet Ann’s Grove on pitch two.

Carmel Secondary will also be in action from 13:40hrs against Uitvlugt Secondary with pitch two featuring President’s College and Marian Academy.

Bishops’ High School will play Golden Grove on pitch one from 14:30hrs while Kingstown will lock horns with St John’s College on pitch two.

Tutorial play East Riumveldt and Queenstown Secondary take on St Stanislaus College on pitches one and two respectively from 15:20hrs. The day’s proceedings will end when Dolphin and Tucville clash on pitch one at 16:10hrs and Brickdam Secondary challenge Charlestown Secondary on pitch two.

The tournament is also sponsored by Demerara Distillers Limited under the Pepsi brand.