Eight elimination matches to kick off Bartica Championship

EIGHT elimination matches will highlight the opening night of action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica Championship today at the Bartica Community Centre tarmac.

Bartica will be a hive of activity, as pulsating matches will kick-start what is expected to be an enthralling competition.

According to coordinator Alden Marslowe, high-quality action was witnessed in the playoff round on Wednesday which indicated that the respective teams are well prepared and raring to go in anticipation of securing the coveted title.

The opening matchup will pit Mighty Ruler against Itaballi from 19:00hrs, with Falmouth opposing Prison Officers in the second fixture at 19:30hrs.

In the third clash, Potaro Strikers battle derby rival, Potaro United, from 20:00hrs, while defending champions Disconnection Crew lock horns with Walking Boyz at 20:30hrs.

The fifth contest at 21:00hrs will pit Almanac Kings against Beacons, while Goal-Raiders take aim at Ballers from 21:30hrs.

In the final two matches, Jones Avenue will tackle Police from 22:00hrs and former champions Rivers View will match skills with Man City at 22:30hrs.

The aforementioned matches were scheduled following the conclusion of the playoff round on Wednesday night at the same venue.

The respective winners will advance to the group round on June 15, which will feature two groups of four teams.

The top two teams from each zone will then progress to the semi-final round on June 16. This will be followed by the third-place playoff and grand finale.

Meanwhile, the four teams who fail to advance from the group stage will contest the Guinness Plate Championship. This will also be staged on the final night before the third place matchup.

Winner of the zone will collect $400 000 and the respective trophy. They will also earn an automatic place in the National Championship, which is pegged to start in August.

Meanwhile, the losing finalists will receive $150 000 and a trophy. On the other hand, the third- and fourth-place finishers will pocket $100 000 and $75 000 respectively and the corresponding accolades.

The victors of the Guinness Plate Championship will receive $60 000. The other major sponsor of the event is Colours Boutique.

Among the dignitaries expected to be in attendance at the matches are Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste and Banks DIH Outdoor Events Manager and former National player Mortimer Stewart.

