‘Don’t flout our laws’ | Min. Felix sounds warning to Suriname ‘backtrackers’

AMID the suspension of the Guyana/Suriname ferry service, Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix has urged persons who are travelling to and from Suriname to present themselves to immigration officers for processing.

According to a press statement, persons travelling through Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) must uphold Section 10 (3) and Section 7 (2) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 14:02 which states that persons entering the country are obligated to be processed by immigration officers.

Minister Felix said the absence of the MV Canawaima from regular service does not preclude persons from observing the law. “Persons arriving must first ensure that they check with the Immigration office on departing Suriname and report to the Immigration on arrival in Guyana. Failure to do so, if caught, will expose you to prosecution,” he said.

Immigration processing in Region Six is being done at immigration offices located at Republic Square, Springlands or Port Moleson Creek.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, Terminal Manager Gale Culley-Greene had explained that the M.V. Canawaima has been experiencing mechanical difficulties for some time, and a decision was taken to have the vessel assessed and repaired. The Terminal Manager further disclosed that if the ferry is docked, a replacement vessel would be sourced. The matter is engaging the attention of both Guyanese and Surinamese authorities, the DPI release concluded.

It is not the first time the ferry service has been suspended due to mechanical problems with the vessel. Back in January 2018, the ferry service was down from January 6-14, 2018, since at the time, the M.V Canawaima was scheduled for an emergency docking in order to restore both engines.

“The M.V. Canawaima continues to experience extensive mechanical challenges that prompted the hire of a tug to assist in the propulsion of the vessel,” then Terminal Manager, Deyne Harry, had told a news conference at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The ferry vessel, which travels from Moleson Creek on the Guyana side of the border with Suriname to South Drain on the other side, has been reportedly delayed on several occasions due to mechanical problems.

The Guyana Government has since dismissed speculations that it was mulling taking control of the Guyana/Suriname ferry service even as it lamented that the Dutch-speaking neighbour was not honouring its side of the agreement regarding the maintenance of the vessel.

Government was seeking an early meeting with the authorities to deal with the issue.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that the operation of the ferry vessel, Canawaima, has been suspended to facilitate repairs and servicing by the joint company – the Canawaima Management Company – which is responsible for the service.

“It would seem that timely action was not taken by the relevant authorities to initiate repairs to the MV Canawaima, when it sustained damage to one engine in September 2017. Since the company was unable to secure the funds intended to meet the routine repair costs, the vessel had to be pulled by a tug-boat to facilitate passengers wishing to travel between Moleson Creek Terminal and the South Drain Terminal,” the ministry’s statement read.

According to the ministry, the ferry service between Guyana and Suriname was officially launched on November 6, 1998. It is a joint venture and the financial and other arrangements for defraying operational expenses are outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the Republic of Suriname.