Onderneeming woman shot, injured during robbery 

MEENAWATTIE Fernandez, 38, a housewife of Onderneeming, on the Essequibo Coast, is warded at the Suddie Public Hospital after she was shot in the left foot by armed bandits on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 19:30 hours. According to Fernandez, she and her husband were robbed at gunpoint by two masked men armed with handguns.

Meenawattie related that the robbery happened just after she and her husband returned home from church.

“We were about to enter our home when we were confronted and held at gunpoint by the two men. They were dressed in camouflage. The man with the gun took us in the house, and the other one was standing outside in the yard,” Meenawattie said.

She said it was the one with the gun who demanded that they cough up $1M after discharging a round in the house, possibly to scare her and her hubby.

But her husband had other plans, as he somehow managed to jump through a window, which caused the incensed gunman to discharge another round, this time at Meenawattie, hitting her left in the instep before they both made good their escape with her purse which just had G$2,000 in it.

The injurd Meenawattie was subsequently rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where she was admitted as a patient. The police, having been informed of the robbery, visited the scene, where they recovered four 9mm spent shells.

The police are continuing their investigations.