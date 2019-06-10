‘I’m sorry’: Kohli’s impassioned defence of Smith

INDIA captain labels negative reception for returning Australian Steve Smith ‘unacceptable’ and called on English crowds to halt booing

INDIA captain Virat Kohli ahs revealed he apologised to Steve Smith on behalf of Indian supporters who booed him at The Oval on Sunday, insisting the former Australia captain doesn’t deserve the reception he’s received during the World Cup.

The Indian captain who once suggested friendships with Australian players had been irreparably damaged after a spiteful Test series launched an unlikely and impassioned defence of Smith both during and after his side’s 36-run victory on Sunday.

Smith and Kohli are no strangers to one another.

The pair most notably clashed during the 2017 Bengaluru Test when Kohli effectively accused Australia of systemic cheating after Smith looked towards his dressing room for help with a review on an lbw decision.

Relations between the two sides have improved substantially and Kohli remains close with several Australian players, including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

Smith has even admitted to adopting elements of Kohli’s subcontinental batting approach into his own game, while the pair caught up during the recent Indian Premier League.

“What’s happened has happened like long back, the guy is back, he’s trying to play well for his side,” said Kohli.

“Even in the IPL I saw him, it’s not good to see someone down like that, to be honest.

“We’ve had issues in the past. We’ve had a few arguments on the field. But you don’t want to see a guy feeling that heat every time he goes out to play.

“What’s happened has happened. Everyone has known that. He’s come back. He’s worked hard. He’s playing well for his side now.”

The fact Smith had found himself on the boundary at all was itself a rare occurrence.

Neither he nor his former vice-captain David Warner have fielded in the deep as both continue to recover from elbow surgery as the pair, who at full fitness rank among Australia’s greatest ever fielders, gradually return to throwing at full capacity.

Smith has said the hostile reception from English crowds during the World Cup hasn’t affected him, labelling it “water off a duck’s back” after he made a century in a warm-up game last month.