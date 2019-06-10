Dhanpaul’s century carries West Coast Warriors on top of Commonwealth League

AN aggressive century from Yutesh Avi Dhanpaul propelled the West Coast Warriors CC to the top of the Commonwealth Cricket League points table after they romped to victory number four on Sunday in New York.

The Warriors, who are made up of local and US-based Guyanese players, are now on eight points from four wins in four games, while Game Changers and Colombia West also have eight points, but from five and six matches respectively.

The Warriors are also the only unbeaten team, with three or more wins.

Of the 26 teams, only three others are unbeaten. The Bronx Hydras have two wins in two games (four points), while Khyber and Legends have won their lone matches so far.

In their latest clash at the Heckscher State Park, the Warriors batted first against the NY Eagles.

Led by Zeeburg Sports Club cricketers, Dhanpaul and Balbinder Shivpersaud, the Guyanese side was able to blast their way to 330-7 in 30 overs. Shivpersaud, who opened the batting, scored nine fours and one six in his 54. For the second wicket, he and Dhanpaul put together 114, with the latter taking on the bowling. In total, Dhanpaul struck 13 fours and six maximums in a top score of 117 from just 56 balls.

Khan with 32, Rajin Rahaman with 30 not out and Cornelius Jaisingh with 26 not out added to the total.

Although the Pakistani dominant side had some good fast bowlers, it was leg-spinner R. Shabaz with 3-18 who led the Eagles’ attack.

In reply, the Eagles reached 213-9 before their 30 overs expired. Off-spinners, Dhanpaul and Anil Sookdeo, spun their side to victory with figures of 3-22 and 3-26 respectively.

Jerry Khan with 67 and Sharaz Ali with 38 led the Eagles in the middle.