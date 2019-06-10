50 complete Youth Leadership Programme

– climate change, public-speaking, mental health among focus areas

By Ayana George

FIFTY youths from eight regions on Sunday graduated from a two-week Youth Leadership Training Programme at the Madewini Training Centre.

The module two leadership programme prepared the participants for decision- making, problem-solving, financial management, psychology, good leadership, mental health and other areas.

Participants were given the opportunity to participate in a mock parliament, debating the challenges of climate change in Guyana.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Senior Administrative Manager for Youth Empowerment, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, Fayonne Marshall, said the programme began in 2015.

“When we started, it was more of a consultation with the various regions with the aim to establish new youth organisations with the main focus to groom persons for leadership. However, the actual programme started in 2016, after realising that persons who were in existing youth organisations did not possess the requisite leadership skills,” she informed.

Marshall emphasised that persons who completed module one and displayed leadership potential in 2016, were given the opportunity to visit the UN Conference in the US, as youth ambassadors in 2017.

“This is our 18th programme and… youths who would have graduated were given the opportunity to practice their leadership skills through managing another of our existing programme under the Department of Social Cohesion which is the Night School,” Marshall disclosed.

Master Class Institute and Social Rank Media, President Rosh Khan gave his views on the importance of youth empowerment.

“What is most important for youths in Guyana is that they understand leadership and apply leadership. It is important for the youths of Guyana to possess leadership qualities to prepare them for the future, country, region and their communities,” Khan noted.

Graduate, O’Neil Belle also shared his views on the programme.

“[It] was very informal and quite practical; before, many of us were not outspoken but we leave here today, motivated enough to partake in public-speaking and, most importantly, build our self-esteem to effectively apply our leadership skills.”

Module three of the Youth Leadership Programme is expected to commence soon with a packed schedule of practical exercises for the youths. (DPI)