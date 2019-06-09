Rain has final say in round four of WBCA Intermediate Cricket

RAIN robbed the Achievers Youth and Sports Club of a comprehensive victory over Bath Sports Club on the second day of the West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) Anil Lalsa Construction Company-sponsored Two-Day Intermediate Cricket Competition at the Bush Lot ground on Saturday.

The Achievers needed only three wickets to secure a comprehensive victory, but the inclement weather forced the cancellation of the clash.

The inclement weather has also temporarily halted the competition, which was expected to continue yesterday.

Bath had won the toss one week ago when the round started, but were restricted to 90 in 33.2 overs after former national U-19 cricketer, Kevin Sinclair, spun his way to 6-30 and fellow off-spinner, Andrew Dutchin, took 3-28.

Sinclair then stroked his way to his second consecutive century in the competition. He hit 103 (9x4s, 4x6s), while Dutchin struck his second back-to-back half-century. His 51 not out had helped to push the score to 250-4 before the Achievers declared.

In their second time at the crease, Bath Sports Club had reached 74-7 before play ended. It meant that Achievers needed just three wickets with an innings in hand and 86 runs ahead.

In the second innings, Sinclair took 4-15 and pacer Christopher Bissoon 2-22.