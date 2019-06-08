Two cops promoted for heroic efforts

POLICE Corporal Clive Clarke, who was injured during last week’s shootout on Norton Street in the city, has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Another policeman, Constable Mark Grimmond, who survived a plane crash in February, along with the pilot of Cessna light aircraft which crashed aback the Canal Number Two conservancy on the West Bank of Demerara, was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the ranks were promoted by Police Commissioner, Leslie James, on Thursday.

Corporal Clive Clarke, who has over 10 years of service and is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station, was elevated to the rank of Sergeant. He said that with being promoted, his performance would only become even greater. Clarke was injured during a shootout which ensued after three bandits attacked a father and his five-year-old son.

Grimmond, who is stationed at Eteringbang near the Venezuelan border, was escorting the body of a United States Missionary when the single-engine aircraft crash-landed aback of Canal Number Two in February. An emotional Grimmond said that he was very much elated for his first promotion, having so far served the force for eight years. The pilot of the aircraft, Lincoln Gomez, also survived the crash.

Both officers have been discharged from the hospital and are recuperating comfortably, the force said.

The occasion was held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room in the presence of officers of the Force’s Performance Group who were meeting at the time and who have all congratulated the ranks and wished them a speedy recovery.

Commissioner James, who also extended best wishes to the ranks’ families, said that outstanding performances by ranks would always be rewarded by the force.