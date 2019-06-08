Barnwell sparks Guyana Jaguars to massive UDECOTT T10 win

… beat South-Central by 8 wickets at Brian Lara Cricket Academy

By Brij Parasnath

EXPLOSIVE big-hitting has become the norm of modern-day cricket. And while cricket fans have been disappointed in the many low-scoring matches in the current ICC World Cup matches, Guyana Jaguars all-rounder Christopher Barnwell displayed his power stroke-making ability in grand fashion during a fine exhibition of calculated big-hitting against a combined South-Central outfit, in the opening match of the inaugural UDECOTT T10 match, contested at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, on Friday evening.

With Guyana Jaguars set 84 runs to win from the allotted 10 overs, the sturdy built Barnwell lighted up the evening skyline with his right-handed pyrotechnics that sent the white ball sailing into orbit and well beyond the boundary markers and into the stands on eight occasions, as he raced to an unbeaten 57 off only 16 deliveries.

Barnwell had replaced former West Indies ODIs opener Chandrapaul Hemraj (1×4 off six balls) who departed centre-stage with only five runs to his name. His lofted stroke ended into the hands of Kjorn Ottley off the bowling of T&T’s leg-spinner JonRuss Jagessar.

Ottley accepted the catch gleefully just inside the boundary while his teammates and the supportive crowd cheered lustily. The Jaguars were nine for one wicket. And if there were any thoughts of more quick wickets tumbling after the dismissal of left-handed opener Trevon Griffith who joined his partner Hemraj at the team’s hut on the northern side of the iconic stadium, Barnwell dispelled those emotional fantasy with his clean purposeful hitting that hastened the commanding victory with 21 balls remaining.

Barnwell was spurred into his big-hitting ways after his DCC clubmate Griffith was bowled by former West Indies Under off-spinner Jyd Goolie for 14 that contained one six and a four off six deliveries. The scoreboard showed that the Jaguars were 20 for 2.

Barnwell was joined by captain Leon Johnson and he took a special liking for the floated deliveries from Goolie, whom he smashed for three huge sixes. He repeated a similar feat with three gigantic maximums off T&T’s spinner Mark Deyal, who was introduced at the southern end.

Johnson played a watchful role and finished with 12 not out (1×4) off eleven deliveries while Barnwell blazed to a hurricane unbeaten 57, as the Guyanese contingent signalled their intention to win the TT$75 000 first prize in the four-team series.

Barnwell’s 50 (1×4, 7×6) was scored off 15 deliveries. His eighth six was the winning stroke after he registered the first fifty of the tournament.

The second match between a formidable North-Tobago and Windwards Hurricanes was abandoned without a completed innings when a heavy downpour left the outfield in an unplayable state.

Windwards had reached 61 for 6 after 8.3 overs when the deluge forced the players off the field. And although the showers stopped, too much water forced the organisers to abandon play for the rest of the evening.

It was a major disappointment for the ardent fans who showed up with the expectation of plenty fireworks from West Indies and T20 superstars Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine who were members of the North-Tobago team.

Pollard is serving as captain of the team that also includes established players Rayad Emrit, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Tion Webster and Khary Pierre.

The Hurricanes were shocked into disbelief when left-arm spinning all-rounder Akeal Hosein produced a magical spell to claim four wickets in his two-over spell without conceding a single run and left the visitors stunned at 5 runs for 4 wickets after three overs.

Hosein bowled West Indies T20 player Andre Fletcher with a quicker one with the first ball of the match and then shattered the stumps of Kavem Hodge three balls later. It was a sensational start for the QPCC player, as he repeated the feat in his second over and third of the innings.

He bowled opener Desron Maloney for a solitary single and then forced Dillon Douglas to offer a simple return catch. He left the arena completely dumbfounded as their dreams of a positive start against the star-studded North-Tobago outfit became a nightmarish experience.

Junior Henry and Ryan John averted further disaster and stitched together an 18-run fifth-wicket partnership. Henry made eight runs off eleven balls before Ryan Emrit sent him marching forlornly to the pavilion, caught by wicketkeeper Joshua DaSilva.

John was joined by West Indies Under-19 player Alick Athanaze and together they restored some respectability to the proceedings. John struck three boundaries off 17 balls while Athanaze did better with four fours off nine deliveries.

They featured in an encouraging 31-run sixth-wicket stand when John, the top-scorer with 25; exited by offering Terrence Hinds a return catch. Athanaze was not-out on 20 while Keron Cottoy was undefeated on 7 when the showers thundered down and eventually forced the abandonment.

There were four matches yesterday and the final will be contested this afternoon at the same venue.