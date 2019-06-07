Ross in Northern Ireland ready for NABBA World Championships

HUGH Arlington Ross decided less than two months ago, almost four years since his last event, that he wanted to get back on stage.

Today, he is in Northern Ireland, ready to pose down in one of the biggest bodybuilding competitions in the world.

For Ross, his keep-fit mentality has become so regimental that he needed only a few weeks to get into peak shape for the National Amateur Bodybuilders Association (NABBA) World Championships.

This morning Guyana’s most decorated bodybuilder was expected to take part in the prejudging, as he works his way to the actually competition this evening (afternoon in Guyana).

HISTORY OF DOMINANCE

Ross is no stranger to NABBA events. In 2005, he competed at his first Mr Universe Over-40s Championships. Although he was smaller in size to most of the participants, due to his principles of natural building (no steroids), he still managed a ninth overall position.

A year later Ross displayed some razor-sharp details to finish third; in 2007 Ross experimented by going into the World Championships 10 pounds heavier, but his bulkiness undermined his sharpness, which left him at fifth in his division.

In 2009, the former military man battled past 22 champions to win another third place prize.

The U.S.-based Guyanese followed that up with a first-place finish in 2010, when he won the Mr Universe title in the Masters Over-40 category in England.

In 2012, Ross, now competing in the Over-50 category, took his body to the next level.

His 202-pound frame was full and hard, which made his first-place position an easy decision for the judges.

Since then, the renowned bodybuilder has continued to be a dominant force with no signs of decline,

The former U.S. national Masters bodybuilding and powerlifting champion won the title again when he competed at the 2015 World Championships in Malta. Although he did not retire when he walked off the stage, he has no rush of getting back on it.

COMPETITION BUG

One year turned into two, then into three. Upon his return to Guyana in April this year, the most decorated bodybuilder that Guyana has ever produced, was hit with inspiration. He said it was the warm weather, or maybe it was a reminder of all he had achieved and the string of big names he had inspired. Whatever it was, basic cardio turned into full-scale workouts, which further inspired the Medal of Service winner to get back into action.

“This is not about victories and trophies. Bodybuilding competitions are about forcing me to embrace the paramount of a physical lifestyle. If anything, it is about competing at maximum capability.”

In a few weeks the Eversham, Berbice-born will celebrate his 60th birthday; he hopes to do so in Guyana.

For Hugh Ross, 60 is literally just a number and retirement is not on the cards. Bodybuilding is not a job for him – it is his lifestyle and he is good at it.