PCL selection came as a surprise, says Yadram

By Rajiv Bisnauth

FORMER West Indies Under-19 and Guyana Jaguars batsman Bhaskar Yadram was drafted by Windward Islands Volcanoes in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 2019/20 Professional Cricket League (PCL)

The Guyanese was one of two overseas players selected at the draft that was held in April at the Corporate Headquarters in Antigua.

The 19-year-old, who played two first-class matches for Jaguars in the 2017/18 season, has not been active regionally recently, but continues to ply his trade with Cricket Guyana Inc’s (CGI) Academy Franchise League.

However, Chronicle Sport caught up with the attractive stroke player yesterday, who voiced his ‘surprise’ at securing a contract for the region’s premier first class tournament.

‘It was a bit of a surprise, if I’m honest,’ he told Chronicle Sport. “It’s very much important for me because I’ve been a part of the Guyana set up and was just waiting for an opportunity which I am hoping to make full use of.”.

The right-handed batsman insists he wants to ‘showcase his talent’ and learn ‘as much as possible. “I am looking forward to improving my cricket and become a better cricketer. I will be looking to get as many runs as I can, and look to take wickets also. So I’m going to go out there and learn as much as I can and hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to perform and show what I’m capable of.’

Yadram, who also played eight List A games, and Test batsman Assad Fudadin, who was retained by the Jamaica Scorpions, are the two players plying their trade outside their home territory.

Meanwhile, Vincentian cricketers Desron Maloney and Dillon Douglas are set to make their first class debut, after they were drafted in the Volcanoes’ 15-member squad.

The two were among the five draft picks, joining the other ten “protected players”, who make up the squad.

Maloney and Douglas earned their picks following creditable performances in the Windward Islands two-day tournament, which was staged here in St Vincent and the Grenadines earlier in the year.

They, along with fellow Vincentian Kenneth Dember, St Lucian Larry Edward and Yadram, make up the five drafted players.

The ten protected players of the Windward Islands Volcanoes are Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Rya Jordan; Josh Thomas, Roland Cato, Sherman Lewis and Devon Smith – Grenada; Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge – Dominica, and Barbadian Kirk Edwards.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes finished last in the six-team table in the 2018/2019 PCL.

The Guyana Jaguars won the 2018/2019 PCL title for the fifth straight time. It is understood that the Super50 tournament will be played this November, followed by the Four-Day Championship commencing a month later.