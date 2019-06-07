Cop injured in Norton Street shootout gets promotion

…GPF also promotes rank who survived plane crash

Police Corporal Clive Clarke, who was injured during last week’s shootout in Norton Street in the city, has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Another policeman, Constable Mark Grimmond, who survived a plane crash in February along with the pilot of Cessna light aircraft which crashed aback the Canal Number Two conservancy, was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the ranks were yesterday promoted by Police Commissioner Leslie James.

Corporal Clive Clarke has over ten years of service and is stationed at Brickdam Police Station was elevated to the rank of Sergeant.He said that with being promoted, his performance would only become even greater.Clarke was injured during the shootout in which three bandits attacked a father and his five year old son.