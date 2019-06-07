BCB/Let’s Bet Sports 100 balls tournament bowls off tomorrow

AFTER gaining the support of Guyana Lottery Company through its Let’s Bet Sports brand, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will resume its season when they bowl off four Internal Zone 100 balls 2nd Division tournaments.

Following the internal zone tournaments, an overall Berbice Championship will be played which will see the respective Zone champions battle for the overall title.

On Sunday, matches will be played at every ground across the ‘Ancient County’.

Fixtures are as follows:

Zone ‘A’ teams:

1. Blairmont vs Bath Sports Club at Bath

2. D’Edward vs Blairmont Remnants Cricket Club at D’Edward

3. Cotton Tree Die Hards vs #5 Monedderlust at Cotton Tree

4. Bush Lot United vs Achievers Cricket Club at Bush Lot

5. Hopetown Cricket Club vs Paradise Challengers at Paradise

6. Bush Lot Rising Stars (bye)

Zone ‘B’ teams: Sunday

1. Rose Hall Canje vs Kendall Union Sports Star at Canje

2. Young Warriors ‘A’ Cricket Club vs Kendall Union Cricket Club at # 19 Village

3. Betsy Ground Cricket Club vs Mental Hospital at Mental Hospital

4. Young Warriors ‘B’ vs Tucber Park ‘B’ at Cumberland

5. Tucber Park ‘A’ vs East Bank Blazers at East Bank

6. Edinburgh Warriors vs Police at Edinburgh

7. Flying Stars vs Goed Bananen Land at Flying Stars

8. Mt Sinai vs Guymine at Mt Sinai

Zone ‘C’ teams: Sunday

1. Chesney vs No 1 Road Cricket Club at Chesney

2. Courtland Cricket Club vs Topoo at Topoo

3. Albion Open Cricket Team vs Nigg Intruders

4. Belvedere United vs Kilcoy at Kilcoy

5. RHT Bakewell ‘A’ vs Whim at Area ‘H’

6. Rose Hall Town Tigers vs Tain Block 4 at Tain

7. Albion Community Centre vs Big Star at Albion

8. Tamarind Root vs Fyrish Road Club at Hampshire

9. Fyrish Cricket Club vs Kildonan Cricket Club at Fyrish

10.Port Mourant vs Ramnarine Memorial at Port Mourant

11.Jai Hind (bye)

Zone ‘D’ teams: Sunday

1. Crabwood Creek Sports Club vs #52 Survival Cricket Club at Crabwood Creek

2. Bomb Squad vs #43 Scorpions at #43

3. All Family CC vs #70 MYO CC at #70 MYO

4. Yakusari Horizon CC vs Yakusari Carib CC at Yakusari

5. Dukestown CC vs #68 Darkeners CC at #60

6. Radha Krishna Academy vs #64 Fighting Marines CC at #64

7. Scottsburg United CC vs#69 Vikings CC at #69

8. #66 Giants CC vs #48 Challengers CC at #48

9. Skeldon Titans CC vs #70 Young Blood CC at Skeldon

10. #69 Red Rose vs #70 Spartan at Red Rose

11. #71 Sports Club vs #68 Turn team at #68

12. #73 Young Warriors vs #72 All Stars Cricket Club

13. #72 Cut and Load Cricket Team (bye)