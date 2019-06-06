No medical evidence decriminalisation of small amounts of marijuana can increase mental illness

Dear Editor

PLEASE allow me to respond to an article I saw in the Chronicle titled, “Therapist warns of spike in mental health cases.” I have written previously on the decriminalisation of small amounts of marijuana use, but subsequent to my writing, I’ve seen many counter

arguments which is great for any society. I had ignored previous writings because those writers were expressing their opinions which they are entitled to. What’s different with this article that made me respond is that this therapist is putting forward his opinion as facts.

This article is about a presentation done by DRUG Treatment Specialist, Philip Drayton.

First and foremost, everyone in Guyana is a specialist on something without the requisite qualifications. If not oil and gas, it is interpretation of the constitution. Soon Guyana will have a specialist on oxygen consumption. Putting that aside the arguments put forward by this gentleman that removal of mandatory jail time for possession of small amounts of marijuana can result in a spike in mental health issues in Guyana due to drug abuse is weak at best and cannot stand up to scientific scrutiny.

How did he come to that conclusion? Are those the findings of international research or is it just his opinion. If it is the latter then he should say so or quietly whisper it to himself while having a shower. First and foremost the causes of mental health illnesses are multifactorial.

The aetiology may include genetics, childhood trauma, environment, social and substance misuse among other factors. In terms of substance misuse, alcohol stands out as number one as it relates to mental health illness. That should be criminalised.

What this specialist is suggesting is the continued incarceration of young men who use small quantities of marijuana and in the process, criminalising them and creating mental health issues for them due to the social stigma of a criminal record.

Can this drug specialist state what are the statistics coming out of other countries that decriminalised small amounts of marijuana and mental illness? Is there an upsurge in mental health illness due to the relaxing of such laws?

Mr. Editor, information from the National Institute of Drug Abuse states that the strongest evidence to date concerns links between marijuana use and substance use disorders and between marijuana use and psychiatric disorders are in those with a preexisting genetic or other vulnerability. Let me elaborate on this in more detail. Marijuana use and mental illness is associated in users who have a genetic predisposition. Associated not caused.

One should not assume association is causation. The question is how large is this group with this genetic predisposition? No one knows but in my opinion it cannot be that large since only a minority of marijuana users has concomitant mental illness. Marijuana use may not necessarily be the cause but an association since such groups would abuse other substances.

Let’s look in more detail at the genetic predisposition to mental illness and marijuana use. Again, I would look at the research findings of the National Institute of Drug Abuse. Recent research has found that people who use marijuana and carry a specific variant of the AKT1 gene, which codes for an enzyme that affects dopamine signalling in the striatum, a part of the brain, are at increased risk of developing psychosis. One study found that the risk of psychosis among those with this variant was seven times higher for those who used marijuana daily compared with those who used it infrequently or used none at all.

This number of seven times higher may appear on the surface very large but the question is how many in the population carry this AKT1 gene? Is this number infinitesimal? Were they cofounding factors contributing to their mental illnesses? The fact is that they are many variables hence one needs to be cautious in attributing mental illness and decriminalisation of small amounts of small amount marijuana.

Another study found an increased risk of psychosis among adults who had used marijuana in adolescence and also carried a specific variant of the gene for catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT), an enzyme that degrades neurotransmitters such as dopamine and norepinephrine. Marijuana use has also been shown to worsen the course of illness in patients who already have schizophrenia. As mentioned previously, marijuana can produce an acute psychotic reaction in non-schizophrenic people who use marijuana, especially at high doses, although this fades as the drug wears off.

Again it affects those with a genetic predisposition. How large are these numbers? It can also affect those who have concurrent mental illnesses which is not surprising. The two studies have I alluded to were done on participants who use large amount of marijuana not small amounts. I’ve done a literature search and cannot find any study that examines the relationship between small amounts of marijuana use, which is being proposed to be decriminalised and increase mental illness. Probably this drug specialist should highlight such research findings that informed his comments.

As highlighted above, large amounts of marijuana use may have health implications for those with genetic predisposition. The question is how large is that number? Does this number justify criminalising the usage of small amounts of marijuana? No one knows and no one should speculate. The fact is that I have been a doctor for 18 years and I have seen thousands of patients with health implications from alcohol and tobacco use. Should we criminalise those? The use of motor vehicles has serious environmental and health implications. Should we criminalise those? The massive consumption of Church’s chicken, KFC chicken, Mc Donald’s among other fast food services have serious health implications. Should we criminalise all of those?

The decriminalisation of small amounts of marijuana is not a medical issue; it is human right issue – the right of a people to practice their religion without facing discrimination and being criminalised. I do believe that the Rastafarian community has bigger issues to tackle than the legalising of marijuana, but I would not sit idly by while some specialist express his opinions as facts hence arguing a ridiculous case for the continued criminalising of a section of our society.

Next time Guyana is hosting such a workshop they should have internationally-recognised experts presenting and debating on the issue of decriminalising small amounts of marijuana use and not some bottom house specialist who clearly does not know what he is spewing. Tackling mental health illness in Guyana is a complex issue that requires a multi-disciplinary team approach. Dumping those in prison who ‘burn a spliff’ wouldn’t solve it.

Labelling marijuana as the main factor is discriminatory against the Rastafarian community. No form of discrimination is acceptable, at least not to me.

Regards

Dr.Mark Devonish MBBS MSC MRCP(UK) FRCP(Edin)

Consultant Acute Medicine

Nottingham University Hospital

UK