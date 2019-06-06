Missing man found dead in Canje River

FIFTY-two-year-old Parbhudiyal Mohan, who reportedly went missing since Monday, was found dead on Wednesday morning near the bank of the Canje River.

Mohan resided at Betsy Ground, East Canje Village and had left his home Monday morning to take a bath and to do daily devotions at the river bank.

His mother, Bissondial, had made a missing person report at the Reliance Police Station after her son failed to return home. Following the missing person report, the man’s mother along with other relatives, formed a search party and at about 07:00hrs Wednesday, the body was seen floating in the Canje River. Berbice Divisional Commander, Paul Langevine, confirmed that no signs of violence were observed about the body.

The body was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where his death was confirmed by a medical practitioner. A post-mortem will be conducted shortly as the investigation continues.