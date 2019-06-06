Kwebanna Cassava Processing Factory completed

THE wait for Moruca’s first Cassava Processing Factory is finally over now that the construction of the facility is completed. Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe and a team from the ministry, toured the facility recently.

Residents of Kwebanna, Moruca in the Barima-Waini Region will now benefit from this project since the initiative is slated to provide many opportunities for persons living in the district. With the establishment of this new facility, more residents will get access to employment opportunities, while cassava farmers will have the advantage of being the suppliers of the factory.

The factory will produce cassava flour as the main product. After a thorough study conducted by the Kwebanna Farmers’ Cooperative, it was determined that the production of cassava flour would provide a great source of income for farmers and vendors in the local markets.

In addition to the cassava flour, the factory will supply cassareep, starch and other cassava by-products.

Persons working in the factory will be specially trained by the Ministry of Social Protection’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), which will provide training in processing. The Ministry of Business will provide training in packaging.

The factory is a $26M investment by the government that catered to the clearing and preparation of 30 acres of land, the purchasing of cassava sticks for planting and the construction of the factory. (DPI)