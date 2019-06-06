Dear Editor

The New York diaspora had a great Independence celebration over the last weekend. I sincerely thank the Honorable Prime Minister of Guyana, Mr. Moses Nagamootoo and his wife, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, for being our guests of honor. I was particularly proud of the respect shown to our prime minister by the Federal, State and City governments. A formal statement on our celebration will be issued shortly.

However I’m constrained to place on public record that it has not escaped me and the Guyana Independence Celebration Committee (New York) that there are certain officials in the APNU+AFC coalition government who harbour anti NYC Independence Committee views and anti-diaspora sentiments. This is so because such officials are intolerant of opposing views expressed by some members of our organisation. Guyanese at home and in the diaspora must reject this. We must not tolerate persons in the government or opposition who seek to divide Guyanese and impinge on our freedoms. We must fight this unwelcomed, autocratic culture. We should withhold our vote and support for such individuals who are not mature enough to withstand objective criticism.

Anyone who attempts to undermine Guyanese organisations and national celebrations is unfit for public office and unfit to be part of the governance of our country. No political party owns our views and right to freedom of expression. As for me, I will continue to express my views in accordance with my analysis and judgment. I’m unafraid and undeterred to do so. Those who dislike fellow citizens because they express their views freely in keeping with the democratic ethos are enemies of democracy, who must face public scrutiny.

General elections are on the horizon in Guyana. Let us introduce an objective politics in our Guyanese society. I support President Granger and his vision for Guyana. However, I do not support those members of the government who stoke divisiveness. Therefore, I will continue to observe keenly and make my views known about some of the candidates for those elections. I will ensure that this matter becomes a key issue of political campaign.

I intend to speak out resolutely against the enemies of democracy on both sides of the political spectrum. There must be a national dialogue on this matter. Indeed, it will be an interesting campaign!

Regards

Rickford Burke