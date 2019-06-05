Trio on trial for unlicensed arms, ammo

…were allegedly en route to rob supermarket

THE trial of Jason Hunte, 32, and Terrence Frank, 33, continued on Tuesday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrate‘s Court .

The charges against the men state that on September 6, 2018, at Samatta Point Public Road,Grove, East Bank Demerara, the trio had a 9mm Ruger pistol and a .45 Colt pistol in their possession without being holders of firearm licences. It is also alleged that on the same date, the trio had six rounds of live 9mm ammunition, along with four rounds of live .45 ammunition.

Hunte and Frank are being represented by attorney-at-law Patrice Henry, who applied for bail on the grounds that no firearm was found in their possession. Defence counsel contended that his clients were passengers in the vehicle which was stopped and searched by the police, who found the firearms and ammunition inside.

On September 6, 2018, around 09:30hrs during an intelligence-led operation, the police intercepted motor car PSS 4118 along the Samatta Point Public Road with five men inside.

Simons noted that both Vanderstoop and Hunte were in the back seat, while Frank was in the front passenger seat. The two other occupants in the vehicle are now witnesses for the prosecution in the case.

The prosecution noted that Hunte, along with the two other defendants were en route to rob a supermarket in the area;Hunte was said to be the mastermind behind the plot.

The trial will continue on Friday,June 7,2019.