Taxi drivers educated on road safety

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) traffic headquarters has recently hosted a traffic education lecture with the drivers of Patrick’s Taxi Service located at Cowan Street, Georgetown.

The seminar was conducted by Inspector Raun Clarke, along with Lance Corporal Tiffani Lawrence of Traffic Headquarters, Parade Street, Georgetown.

Inspector Clarke, who is the traffic education officer, also has oversight of the Traffic Education Unit.

The purpose of the lecture was to educate the drivers about issues that are the leading cause of accidents and ways they can help curb such instances.

Inspector Clarke discussed several topics of road safety awareness including drinking and driving, speeding, issues affecting drivers and pedestrians, proper usage of the road and defensive driving.

In closing, Inspector Clarke reminded those present that, as service providers, they are responsible for ensuring the safety of their customers and other road users.

Clarke also urged the drivers to insist that passengers use the seat-belts provided for their safety before starting on any journey.

The initiative was well received by the drivers who also voiced their concerns with the ranks as it relates to issues affecting them.

Fifteen drivers attended the seminar.