Shopkeeper arraigned for Kuribrong murder

ACTING Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court remanded 46-year-old shopkeeper Troy Wharton to prison for the murder of gold miner Mark Jacobus.

Wharton, called ‘Strongy,’ is alleged to have murdered the 27-year-old Jacobus on May 31, 2019, at Kuribrong Landing, Potaro River, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). Wharton was not required to plead to the capital charge.

According to particulars of the offence presented by Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels, on the day in question, Jacobus was imbibing alcohol at the shop which Wharton operated. Jacobus had asked Wharton for credit, which request Wharton denied.

This reportedly annoyed Jacobus who then drew a gun and confronted Wharton, who armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Jacobus several chops about his body. According to the prosecutor, Jacobus was rushed to the Troy Resources Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Wharton, who is unrepresented by counsel, was remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s court for June 14, 2019.