CDC monitoring natural gas eruption in Region One

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is currently investigating an eruption of natural gas in Kumaka, Barima-Waini (Region One).

In a Facebook post, CDC Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, stated that the situation is currently being monitored by the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS).

“Several agencies which include the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), Environmental Protection Agency and the Hydromet Department have been contacted to conduct an assessment,” he wrote in the post.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), CDC Senior Response Officer, Salim October disclosed that the eruption was as a result of a Brazilian company drilling a water well at the location. He noted that the EPA is liaising closely with the Regional Environmental Officer as an assessment of the situation is being conducted.