Berbice woman goes missing after reporting husband’s conduct to police

After making a police report of an assault committed on a minor, Dhanmattie Sumara called ‘Jenny’ of Plantation Warren, East Coast Berbice , has gone missing and relatives believe her husband may be responsible for her disappearance.

The 28-year-old woman was last seen during the wee hours of Tuesday morning after she was dragged out of her neighbour’s home allegedly by her husband, leaving behind her five children including a two-month old infant.

Her neighbour and family friend Jaipaul Jaimal , related that the woman’s reputed husband, Martin Bakker kicked down his door just before 01:00hrs on Tuesday, pulled the screaming Sumara by her hair and later disappeared in the dark.

Neighbours ventured outside to assist the woman but they were unable to do so as the man was threatening to harm those nearby.

Reports are the ordeal stemmed from a report the woman made last Friday to the police in which she told the lawmen that her husband had assaulted a minor.The man was later arrested by the police.

According to reports, the child was taken to a hospital where noting incriminating was found.As a result, Bakker was ordered to post station bail.

The woman subsequently moved out of Bakker’s home and sought refuge at the home of Jaimal and his family.

On Tuesday morning, she was sleeping when she was hauled out of the house by her enraged husband.The woman nor her husband has been seen or heard from.

Investigations are ongoing