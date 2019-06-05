21-yr-old gets eight years for manslaughter

AT the start of the new session of the Demerara Assizes on Tuesday, Justice Navindra Singh sentenced Linden Williams called ‘Surpy,’ to eight years imprisonment for manslaughter.

The 21-year-old was charged with the murder of his friend Sydney Errol Campbell, called ‘Bakey.’

The indictment read to the court states that on January 1, 2015 in the county of Demerara, Williams murdered Campbell. When the indictment was read to Williams, he pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter. As such, no trial was necessary.

According to the details of the charge, on the day in question, Campbell was walking with his sister in Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, when two persons approached them on a bicycle and attacked Campbell. One of the persons on the bicycle was Williams. It was reported that Williams threw a brick at Campbell which hit him to his right leg. He was armed with another brick, but did not throw it, instead, he ran away.

However, Campbell also had stab wounds about his body, but the facts did not state that Williams was responsible for the stabbing.

To aid in mitigating his sentence, Williams’ counsel, attorney Dexter Todd, told the judge that his client was just 17 years old at the time of the incident, he belonged to a broken family, and did not do much academically. However, persons from his community and his relatives described him as a very friendly and loving young man, who is not known to cause any disruption.

Todd also pointed out that Williams made well of his time spent behind bars, as he is now a certified welder, and welds for the prison. Additionally, he is also one of the seven members of the prison steel band, and is said to be the best player. This has resulted in him and the band representing the prison at a number of activities.

Family members of the deceased were present in court and Williams took the opportunity to apologise to them. He stood in the prisoner’s box, turned to the grieving family, and expressed how sorry he was for what he had done.

He said “I’m so sorry for your loss. I didn’t know it would end that way. Please accept my apology for my actions.”

The mother of the deceased stood with tears streaming down her face, and nodded her head in the affirmative at Williams.

Justice Singh said that as he went through the file, he can only conclude that it was a really stupid incident, and given that Williams was only 17 at that time, it was the age where stupid behaviour is prevalent.

The judge pointed out that Williams hadn’t done anything to cause severe injury. He also said that the court will take into account that Williams was a teenager, and that he had made good use of his time in prison.

“I do not want to keep a youth that has evidently changed his life and wants to add to society, behind bars,” Justice Singh said.

As such, he sentenced the prisoner to eight years, and ordered that the prison deduct the time already spent .

Justice Singh encouraged Williams to continue down the path he is on and prepare himself upon his release, to become a useful member of the society.

After the prison makes the deduction, the judge said Williams should be back in society sometime next year.

The state was represented by Teriq Mohamed, Tiana Hardy and Sarah Martin.