21-yr-old charged with miner’s murder

CLINTON Allen, a 21-year-old resident of Kamarang, Upper Mazaruni, has been charged with the gruesome murder of a gold miner over a two-year-old feud.

Allen, a porter, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel I Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the capital charge when it was read to him

Particulars of the charge state that between May 30, 2019, and May 31, 2019, at Kamarang Landing, he murdered Cordel Joseph,

According to police prosecutor Shellon Daniels, two years ago there was a fight between Allen and Joseph, which left the accused with a scar to his face.

It is alleged that on May 30, 2019, Allen saw Joseph when he was at a bar consuming alcohol. Allen waited until Joseph left the bar and attacked him with a broken beer bottle. The next day, Joseph’s body was discovered by a resident at Kamarang Landing with injuries to his neck and head. Allen, who was on the run, was arrested and confessed to killing Joseph as pay-back.

Allen was remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court for June 17, 2019.