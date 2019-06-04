CIOG President reflects on Eid al Fitr 2019

RESPECTED Brothers and Sisters, Elders, and my Non-Muslim friends As salamu alaikum wa rahamtullahi WaBarakaatuh. Eid Mubarak Eid Mubarak Eid Mubarak!

The blessed month of Ramadan in which the Holy Quran was revealed to our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has ended, and is now followed by a time of celebration, reflection and gratitude.

On this joyous day of Eid al Fitr, I wish, on behalf of the Executives and Staff of CIOG, to join with you in this spiritual celebration. **Ramadan was not just abstention from food and drink; It was an exercise in patience and discipline, and it was an opportunity to spend our time praying and beseeching Allah (swt) for His (swt) forgiveness and mercy. Allah (swt) says in the Holy Quran (2:183): O you who believe! Fasting is ordained for you, as it was ordained for those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint and God consciousness. The month of Ramadan provided the opportunity to renew our relationship with the Holy Quran, and to strengthen our connection with the Lord of the Worlds through all the various forms of Ibadaat.

The performance of Taraweeh, recitation of the Holy Quran, giving extra charity, extending a lending hand; all of these are considered acts of Ibadaat. We restrained ourselves physically and mentally, engaged in self-introspection, and subdued our egos in order to get closer to Allah (swt). Now we celebrate. In our celebration, let us not forget those among our brothers and sisters for whom Eid Day is just another ordinary day. There are those who open their cupboards on Eid Day and find them bare. There are those in hospitals who will go through a bleak and lonely day with no one visiting them. Friendless, deprived of company, they will have no one to offer them solace or comfort. Let us reach out and share; let us see to it that all our brethren welcome the day of Eid with happiness and hope.

Those who believe and do good deeds, the Gracious God will create love in their hearts. (Al Quran 19:96). Today does not herald the end of worship or letting go of the concerns of the Akhirah. On the contrary, it heralds a new beginning of heightened Taqwa for the believers who have done so much during Ramadan, and are ready to transform their lives as a result. O servants of the Most Merciful, this is the true cause for joy and celebration today. The fast of Ramadan reminded us how it feels to be hungry; the Eid al Fitr shows the real meaning of selflessness, goodwill, and community. As Muslims, we have the moral responsibility to work towards uniting our country by promoting harmony and peace.

As Allah (swt) says in the Holy Quran (Chapter 41:33): And who is better in speech than the one who calls [his fellow men] unto Allah, and does what is just and right, and says, “Verily, I am of those who have surrendered themselves to Allah?” I take this opportunity to encourage you to invite our non-Muslim brethren to join in our Eid celebrations. It is our duty to promote the core Islamic values of co-existence, tolerance, and khidma; to be in the service of others. Let us decide today, and every day, to nurture harmonious relationships in our families, communities and our nation. As such, we will not only reap material benefits, but we will also be grounded by spiritual and ethical values rooted in Islam.

I close with the pillar of reliance of trust in Allah ???? ???? ?? ?? ??? ? ?????? ???? ???? ??? Hasbunnallu Wa Nia’ Mal Wakeel Allah is enough for us; and how excellent a guardian is He (swt). I take this opportunity again to congratulate you for having fulfilled the honourable obligation of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan. We beseech Allah SWT to accept all our good deeds, and forgive all our shortcomings, (Ameen). ? ? ??? ? ?? ?? ? ? ??? ? ? ??? ? ? ???? Kullu Aam wa Antum Bikhair Eid Mubarak Very best wishes to you –Eid Mubarak ? ? ?? ???? ? ? ?? ? ?? ? ? ? ?? ???? ? ? ?? ?? ? ? ?? ?? ???? ?? WaSalallahu wa salam alaa Nabiyina Muhammad wa Alaa Aali hi wa Sahbihi Ajmaeen And peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and His family and companions.

Regards,

Shahabudeen Ahmad, President

Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG)