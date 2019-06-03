Man fatally stabbed at Supenaam

-two in custody

Two brothers from Ogle, East Coast Demerara are presently in police custody in connection with a fatal stabbing at Supenaam on the Essequibo Coast which occurred on Sunday evening.

Dead is Clive Osborne, age 19 of Supenaam. The incident occurred around 19:00 hours on Sunday night.

Two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, were held in connection with the incident.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, Osborne was socialising with his friends when an argument ensued. The 17-year old allegedly took out a knife from his waist and stabbed Osborne several times to his abdomen, chest and forehead. The injured man then ran out of the shop and fell down.

He was taken to the hospital by his cousin who related that he immediately rushed the injured man to the Suddie Public Hospital but unfortunately he died along the way.

Residents told Guyana Chronicle that they saw a huge crowd gathered at the shop where the incident occurred and they related that the two suspects, who are siblings, appeared highly intoxicated. Reports are that the suspects were assaulted by residents and they were also taken to the hospital for treatment.