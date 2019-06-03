Less dust and fewer respiratory problems

— Lethem residents praise roadwork being done in township

RESIDENTS of Lethem are overjoyed at works by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in the town which will reduce high levels of respiratory ailments and discomfort attributable to dust.

One week ago, the ministry announced that construction and rehabilitation of the road network in the town by contractor JR Ranch Inc., would commence on May 27, 2019, following asphalt testing.

With the new road expected, residents are also looking forward to a new level of transportation comfort and less wear and tear on their vehicles.

“We suffered a lot with the dust before the present stage of the road. You’re talking about excessive dust. You’re living in dust, you’re sleeping in dust, you’re eating in dust. It made life very hard on a daily and momentary basis,” a resident living along the roadway, Jason Foo, told this newspaper.

He said the former situation caused persons living closest to the roadway, like himself, to welcome the rainy season, even though it meant that the dust would turn into slush.

“We look forward to the completion of [the road works] because it eliminates the issue of dust and makes life much more pleasant. It will benefit myself and family and everyone who travels on the road, including our Brazilian counterparts,” Foo said.

Passing along the roadway as construction works took place, was Toshao of Nappy village, Guy Fredericks.

“The condition of the road has been very bad for many years,” he began, adding:

“There is dust and sogginess [when it rains] but people complain more about the dust than the sogginess. The dust affects people when they inhale it and especially the people to the west of the road.”

The toshao said that prior to the improvements, persons travelling from Nappy to Lethem had to deal with the challenging road networks only to be met with worse conditions upon arrival in Central Lethem.

“Works were done before, but it was not the kind of road that we wanted but, now, this is the solution to the whole problem. Everybody has been complaining about the dust in Lethem and this is the answer. This is a solid road,” Fredericks said.

He continued: “It’s excellent work. Everybody should be happy; they should be speaking out and commending the government for such a wonderful job. People shouldn’t be afraid to speak out on developments like these, because it’s for the benefit of the people.”

MUST BE CAUTIOUS

At the same time, the toshao said that while vehicles will now be able to drive much more smoothly on the roadway, drivers must nonetheless be cautious of their speed levels.

He also expressed a desire to see all roads in Lethem paved and told this newspaper of other ongoing projects in nearby villages, which will also improve road networks.

“In Nappi, there is a road that has been halted because of the rains which will benefit the municipality because part of the road is within the boundaries of the municipality. It extends into Nappi and it’s going into Yupukari right back into north. That is the road we’re looking forward to commence as soon as dry season comes in to give us better access to Lethem,” he said.

Another resident passing by the roadway, Dianne Domingo, told of her experience of the challenges faced prior to the recent construction.

“There was a lot of mud, potholes before and now it is developed and it is much better than before. Before there was too much dust and when the rain falls there’s a lot of mud and you can’t get to walk properly and pass through. I appreciate the new road,” she said.

She called for similar works to be conducted on the Tabatinga road and for walkways to be placed on the roads in the future.

Meanwhile, other pedestrians like Rawle Abrams chose to address the quality of the road works which he rated highly.

“We were not getting any good roads and, as I’m standing here today, I’m admiring a new company that got the contract to give us something that’s worth the money that they’re getting. I am very happy with the quality of the road so far and I pray to God that they continue doing what they’re doing,” he said.

Restaurant owner John Adams, who has been living in Lethem for six years now, told the Guyana Chronicle that the previous condition of the road made it difficult for businesses such food and retail. They were affected by the constant presence of dust.

“The dust made people get sickness because when you breathe in the dust it’s not good for your body. It affected my customers because with a lot of dust people can’t eat,” he said.

The ministry has stated that the government is pleased to continuously construct and rehabilitate the road networks within the hinterland to provide faster and smoother linkage to the coastal regions.