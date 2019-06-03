Duo jailed, fined $25M each for shipping cocaine in frozen fish at CJIA

After a year on trial, two men were on Monday, June 3,2019, sentenced to serve four years in jail along with a fine of $25M each, for the trafficking of over 20 pounds of cocaine in frozen fish at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) cargo area.

Amir Ally, a 31-year-old businessman of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, and Baldeo Persaud called ‘Denish,’ a 33-year-old canter truck driver of 47 Kingston Street, ‘C’ Field, Leonora, West Coast Demerara were both on trial before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The men were found guilty of charge which read that on February 6, 2018, at the Laparkan Cargo Shed, they trafficked 9.366 kilograms of cocaine.

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor Kunyo Sandiford led evidence in the trial.

Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) were able to arrest Baldeo Persaud after reviewing telephone records from alleged mastermind Amir Ally. Ally was stated as the shipper while Persaud transported the boxes of the cocaine-laced fish to the airport

The cargo containing the fish was searched by CANU officers at the Laparkan Cargo Shed at CJIA where the discovery was made, concealed in the bellies of the frozen fish destined for the United States of America.