Wanted bulletin issued for suspect in Baramita murder

THE Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Raveshwar Jainarine, who is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Ruthina Thomas.

Thomas was murdered on October 23, 2018 at Central Baramita in the North West District.

An autopsy on the 23-year-old woman, whose body was found lying at a roadside in Baramita, gave the cause of death as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to head.

The mother of one was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Raveshwar Jainarine is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

Raveshwar Jainarine, 27, is of East Indian descent and his last known addresses were Lot 8 Bald Road, Eccles, East Bank Demerara and Central Baramita, NWD.