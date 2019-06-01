My feet are firmly planted in the AFC camp

Dear Editor,

MY feet are firmly planted in the camp of the Alliance For Change and the altruistic and sometimes idealistic values espoused by the party.

In a Freddie Kissoon column published on Friday, May 31, 2019, it is alleged that at the AFC’s Region 4 elections held on May 25, I made unacceptable utterances against the new Regional Chairman, Amar Chinkhan.

This statement is unequivocally false. I made no negative statements against anyone on the day or any day following. At the elections, during and after, I would have been heard proclaiming loudly, “Democracy is alive and well in the AFC!” I said this several times, and this can be confirmed by anyone present.

Unfortunately, the column is laden with inaccuracies. To refute each and every one of them would be very time-consuming. It would be easier to confirm the truths, as they are fewer. Yes, Amar Chinkhan and Sherod Duncan did emerge victorious in their challenge for the Regional Chair and the Georgetown Chair, respectively. I congratulate both men, again, and will continue to work with the AFC to improve Guyana and the lives of its citizens.

Regards,

Michael A. Leonard