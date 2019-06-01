Gov’t working to return Guyana-Suriname ferry service to full operation

THE Government of Guyana is doing all in its power to ensure that the Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service remains available to the public, Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon said. According to him, the government may have to put a vessel in place, if it comes down to that.

Since the M.V. Canawaima began experiencing challenges leading to its suspension on Monday May 27, 2019, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been in discussion with the Government of Suriname on devising a way forward.

Following its suspension, the service was temporarily restored four days later with the use of M.B Sandaka. The Public Infrastructure Ministry, in making the announcement, said M.B. Sandaka is temporarily operating the route from May 31, 2019 until June 2, 2019.

The announcement was good news to scores of Guyanese who were previously stranded in Suriname, but the governments are still working on a permanent way forward.

“The issues in relation to the ferry itself are issues which have engaged the attention of the two leaders of the countries: President Granger and President Bouterse at a high level meeting which was held here in Guyana. The two sides agreed on the appointment of good officers who would push these issues that were there,” the Director-General told reporters during a post-Cabinet briefing on Friday at the Ministry of the Presidency.

He explained that the Canawaima’s issue is specifically related to the availability of funding, which is a matter the two sides will have to address.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Terminal Manager Gale Culley-Greene had explained that the M.V. Canawaima has been experiencing mechanical difficulties for some time.

“The M.V. Canawaima continues to experience extensive mechanical challenges that prompted the hire of a tug to assist in the propulsion of the vessel,” former Terminal Manager, Deyne Harry, had previously explained. A decision was, therefore, taken, to have the vessel assessed and repaired.

Last Monday was not the first time the ferry service was suspended due to mechanical problems with the vessel. Back in January 2018, the ferry was down from January 6-14, and had been scheduled for emergency docking in order to restore both engines.

However, Culley-Greene noted that the M.B. Sandaka, being a smaller vessel, will not be able to accommodate 20ft and 40ft containers and trucks higher than 3m and wider than 2.7m.

“We have done what we need to do in so far as our obligations under the arrangement is concerned and so it is really now a matter of getting the two sides together to sit down and recognise that this is a service which the people are depending on,” Harmon said.

He added: “If it becomes necessary, I believe our Minister of Public Infrastructure has already started to contemplate whether in fact we may have to put the vessels there ourselves.”

In the meanwhile, the Director-General reminded that the government is not in favour and does not sanction ‘back-track’ operations.

He made the remark as he acknowledged that, over the years, some areas of Corentyne, Berbice have been utilised as illegal entries to the country from Suriname.

“We do not believe in ‘back-track’, we believe that everything that is done must be legal and lawful. As a government, we will never encourage back-track operations.

“What has happened now, on the other side of Suriname, (is that) they have put in some arrangements to facilitate (legal travel) and I believe over on our side we will consider putting in place formal, legal arrangements for persons to leave this country and to come back,” Harmon said.

Persons are reminded that the M.B. Sandaka from May 31 to June 2 will depart the Moleson Creek Terminal in Guyana at 09:00hrs (Check-in: 06:30hrs to 08:00hrs Guyana time) and depart South Drain over in Suriname at 11:30hrs (Check-in: 08:00hrs to 10:00hrs Suriname time).