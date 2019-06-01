BREAKING: Truck in Agricola accident set afire

A truck which ran over a child on the busy roadway at Agricola, East Bank Demerara on Saturday afternoon, has been set alight causing more traffic woes.

Reports are that after the remains of the child were removed from the scene, gasoline was poured onto the vehicle, bearing registration GWW962, and it was set alight by persons at the scene, causing further build-up of traffic.

Earlier in the afternoon 7-year-old Ciara Benjamin was crushed by the truck whose driver was allegedly speeding along the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle.The child was in the company of her aunt, Simone Barry, when the accident occurred.

Reports are that sometime after 1600hrs today, the child and her aunt were standing close to the median along the roadway when the truck, bearing registration GWW962, slammed into the structure, crushing the child instantly.The child’s aunt reacted in horror as onlookers searched for the driver.The man was later accosted and handed over to the police.

This story will be updated