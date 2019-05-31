Personality of the week…Shamar Spooner

… Urban Fashion trendsetter

THE importance of youth in the development of a country can never be over-emphasised. Youth play one of the most important roles in nation building, as they are social actors of change and progress.

This week’s personality is a 20-year-old creative young man, who has definitely been demonstrating the embodiment of a social actor for the progression of youths in Guyana.

Shamar Spooner, an entrepreneur and event coordinator, is passionate about setting trends in the urban fashion industry, and uses his platform to promote other youths in the arts, in aid of revitalising the industry.

“I believe that Guyana has so much untapped talent in our youths, and we don’t recognise it. So I aim to find ways to incorporate their talents and make it as unconventional and different as possible,” Spooner told ‘The Buzz’.

He has a Fashion brand/Movement called Upper Echelon that was founded in November 2017. The brand came from his love and drive for fashion, especially street wear, which comes from the influential pop culture.

Since its launch, Spooner’s brand has gotten tremendous support, and is now a booming business for the young man.

He said that though it is successful, the challenges were enormous.

“I wouldn’t say that there weren’t any challenges because that would be a lie. The challenges were quite numerous as it relates to places to learn fashion, capital to sustain the line, and sourcing materials locally. However, I must say that since I’ve started, the young generation has really graced me with appreciation and love I didn’t even think I would receive. For example, I would release a collection Online, which is where I’m currently located, and the pieces would sell out in 24 hours,” the young businessman said.

The name “Upper Echelon”, he said, came about since back in 2013 when he was in high school, and it represents something of a higher standard and out of our societal norms.

Last year, Spooner hosted two events with another creative partner: ‘Filling the Void’ and ‘Seeing is Believing’. Both were successful, as they were well-attended by scores of Guyana’s youth population.

The events were used as a means to promote youths in the arts, and have persons recognise the wealth of youth talent in the country.

They also showcased different art forms such as sculpture, architecture, fashion, robotics, digital art, photography and fine arts. At the ‘Seeing is Believing’ event, patrons were able to see live painting exercises.

Spooner told ‘The Buzz’ that this is just a tip of the iceberg of what he intends to do in the near future. He disclosed that persons should stay tuned for ‘Filling the Void II’, which is to be held this year.

He said that there is so much more that can be done for young people like himself, making mention of the government’s support and creating opportunities.

However, he believes that it is also essential to note that young people must also believe in themselves; that they can become a big asset both individually and collectively to national development, if they work hard.