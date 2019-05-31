GBTI Open tournament serves off June 7

THERE is much excitement in the tennis fraternity as Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) prepares to serve off the Annual GBTI Open tournament on June 7 at its tennis courts, Kaieteur Road, Bel-Air Park.

The competition, its 10th edition, is the most anticipated one on the GLTA calendar of events. The action starts at 17:00hrs on weekdays and 09:00hrs on weekends.

The tournament coordinators are Shelly Daly, Leyland Leacock and Benjattan Osborne and they have distributed application forms. They can be reached on 642-5672, 660-4011 and 645-6054 respectively.

As the tournament grows annually, GLTA continues to be grateful to GBTI for their annual sponsorship, as it demonstrates unwavering support for the development of tennis in Guyana.

The categories are: Ladies’ Open Singles, Men’s Open Singles, Junior Girls’ Open Singles, Junior Boys’ Open Singles, Novice Medley Singles, Men’s Over-35 Singles, Men’s Over-45 Singles, Ladies’ Open Doubles, Men’s Open Doubles, Mixed Open Doubles, Men’s Over-35 Doubles and Novice Medley Doubles