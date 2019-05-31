‘Gangster Ras’ jailed for gun,ammo possession

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, on Friday, May 31, 2019, sentenced an East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, resident to serve two years imprisonment for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Alvin June called ‘Gangster Ras’ appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and confessed that on May 29,2019, at East Ruimveldt, he had an unlicensed .40 Glock firearm in his possession, when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

June also admitted that, on the same day in question and location, he had three rounds of .40 ammunition.

According to the facts presented in court by Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris, on the day in question, police acting on information received went to June’s East Ruimveldt home.

When the police arrived at the man’s home, they were greeted at the door by June. The defendant had a red JanSport haversack in his possession and dropped it when he saw the police. The police picked up the haversack and found the unlicensed firearm inside.

Magistrate Daly sentenced June to two years imprisonment on each charge, however, the sentencing will run concurrently.