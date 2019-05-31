Fungus forces relocation of City Treasury Department

FUNGUS is taking over the walls and ceiling of the Mayor and City Council’s (M&CC) Treasury Department, resulting in an employee becoming “terribly ill” recently.

Mayor Ubraj Narine made reference to the current state of the department on Tuesday when councillors met for the fortnightly statutory meeting.

He said the employees in that department are working in an unhealthy environment, and that many of them are risking their lives by doing so.

The Kitty Market has been housing the staff of the Stabroek Market, and according to Town Clerk (ag) Sharon Harry, the Treasury Department may also have to be relocated there.

Since the Treasury’s Department accepts payments for rates and taxes, it is not clear if citizens will have to go to Kitty to make such payments. But Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis has said that it may be that some communities will continue to pay at City Hall, while others will be directed to Kitty. A final announcement in this regard will be made, she said.

“An employee fell terribly ill on Tuesday and the cause was attributed to the state of the office currently. But an inspection is being done right now, and is expected to be completed today,” Lewis said on Wednesday.

Following such inspection, a decision will be made regarding when the relocation will begin.

The Treasury Department is responsible for administering the affairs of the City Council, including the collection of all revenues. Its functions also include making all payments on behalf of the municipality.