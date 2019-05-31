Early registration touted for GMRSC Drag Racing round two

COMPETITORS for the second instalment of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Drag Racing championship have been asked to get registered early.

Executive committee member Motilall Deodass, who spoke about preparations yesterday, said that it is important that competitors get registered early.

“We saw what happened at round one earlier this year. We saw the volume of competitors that showed up and we know that there are a lot more guys building cars since we have the full quarter.”

What we are trying to avoid is the last-minute confusion of getting cars registered then sorting them and what’s not. We want to have things rolling as smoothly as possible.

He stated that already the club has begun to put things in place to ensure an even smoother running of the event.

“We have more things that we are putting in place ahead of the second round; additional barriers to keep spectators out of the danger zone and so many other things.

“We see this as a dry run for the International event that we have later this year. We want to know that we can accommodate a certain number of cars and we want to know we can run the event smoothly.

“That’s why we are asking competitors to register early, get their forms in and ensure that we don’t leave anyone out.”

During the last round, Vickey Persaud won the 16-second class while the 15-second class was picked up by Ramesh Persaud.

The Surinamese pair in the 14-second, Eric Watchman and Raymond John, took the 14- and 13-second class respectively while Avi Samaroo picked up the 10-second class.

The 11-second class belonged to Damian Persaud, with Peter Daby taking the 10-second class and Terrence Cox of Team Mohamed’s Enterprise ruling the unlimited class.

Mark Menez took both bike categories.

The second round of the championship is billed for June 23.