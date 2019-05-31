‘Dedication to Daddy 3’ to honour exemplary fathers

PHENOMENAL songbird Delisha Wright is gearing up to ‘trill’ the audience when she performs at ‘Dedication to Daddy 3’ under the theme “Suspicious Minds”, slated for Sunday, June 16 at the National Cultural Centre.

H&T Theatre Arts Group, a production company that has been around since 2012, is currently in the midst of preparing for a successful presentation of song, dance and drama, and promises treats for all those dads who will be in attendance.

Four fathers will be honoured on that evening, once they were recommended by family or community members as being exemplary fathers. This will be an element of surprise, as only family members of these fathers will have been informed, and they themselves ill be in the dark.

Other vocal renditions will be presented by singers Colin Ambrose, Cleveland Hutson, Barbara Lee, Simone Dowding, Ezzie Crandon, Ronald Green, Allan C. Bakker and Donald Wallerson.

Henry Rodney will be performing one of his own calypso compositions, and there will also be a dance performance by Sandia Ramnarine, and a ballroom presentation by the Millennium Star Dance Group.

Some of the dramatic performers include Kevin Smith, Melika Edmonds, Keisha Sam, Nelan Benjamin, Shivina Demendonca, LaVonne George, Ryan Headley, Leslyn Johnson, Kester Whyte, and Nalini Nareswarie. Appearing on the programme also is Safisha Castello and little Felicity Grainger.

Director/Producer of the event, Sheron Cadogan-Taylor told the Buzz that the cast is working assiduously with the aim of celebrating fathers, while encouraging others to “Stand up”.

Tickets cost $2000 and $1500, and are available at the National Cultural Centre or from

any member of the cast. The production is family-oriented. A complimentary glass of wine awaits all fathers. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.

The show will commence at 20h00.