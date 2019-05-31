Beacon, GFC, Riddim Squad and GT Panthers send opponents packing

… KFC/GFF U-20 Cup Georgetown FA

FOUR clubs have already staked their claim for the top spot in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) leg of the GFF/KFC Under-20 Independence Cup knockout tournament.

Beacon FC, Georgetown Football Club, Riddim Squad FC of Mocha and GT Panthers have all recorded wins.

Playing at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara over the last weekend, Beacon were held to a 2-2 draw with Eastveldt FC, who fought back from a 2-0 deficit. However, it was all in vain as it was later determined that Eastveldt had fielded an ineligible player which resulted in their forfeiture of the match.

Scoring for Beacon FC were Shaquan Stephens in the sixth minute and Darien Dickson in the 19th.

Responding for Eastveldt FC was Antwone Vasconcellos in the 32nd and 43rd minutes.

Meanwhile Georgetown Football Club (GFC) were in ominous form when they trounced Pele FC 10-2 in the second match last Saturday. Leading the Bourda outfit was Kelsey Benjamin with a helmet-trick (16th, 21st, 33rd, 49th), with Dwayne Rebeiro netting a brace in the 10th and 28th minutes.

There was a goal apiece for Michael Richmond (40th’), Adrian Aaron (42nd), Rondel Peters (46th) and Reuben Miller in the 69th minute. Scoring for Pele FC were Dorwin George (61st) and Zian Gray (70th).

Riddim Squad edged Camptown FC 2-1 with the winners getting their goals from Oneal McKinnon (24th) and Deshaun Ellis (86th); while Camptown’s consolation goal came courtesy of Shane Jones (50′).

GT Panthers FC thrashed Black Pearl FC, mauling them 15-1. Hat-tricks were recorded by Joshua Anthony (5th, 37th, 43rd) and Vasco Cabral (24th, 65th, 72nd).

There was also a double from Whitaker Paul (28th, 33rd) and one apiece for Uriah King (40th), Nadir Walker (51st), Antonia Xavier (67th), Leonardo Thomas (70th) and Malcolm Terrence (77th.

Black Pearl FC’s consolation goal was netted by Ishmael Allicock in the ninth minute.

Action will continue today at the same venue at 11:00hrs when Fruta Conquerors play Riddim Squad, followed by Santos against Beacon. The semi-finals will be contested tomorrow with GT Panthers taking on the winners of the Fruta Conquerors vs Riddim Squad clash while the second semi will bring together GFC and the winner of the Santos vs Beacon showdown.