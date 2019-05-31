Accelerated spending

…Gov’t working to increase implementation of PSIP

…Minister Jordan says challenges being resolved

IN the coming weeks, citizens can expect acceleration in the implementation of a number of multimillion dollar projects and programmes intended to meet their needs as the David Granger Administration redoubles its effort in the implementation of the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, on Thursday, acknowledged that while there are challenges, government has found workable solutions to aid in the timely implementation of the PSIP, the Ministry of the Presidency said in a statement.

“There are a number of issues still in the process, not least of which are quality staff; understanding procurement, its rules and procedures; and we also have the issue on the private sector level where persons are taking on much more than they can do. So, all of these are adding to the challenges that we continue to observe in the PSIP. Today’s meeting heard those challenges again and we offered some solutions in some areas. Some of them are more medium term,” Minister Jordan said.

At the time, he was speaking at the conclusion of a PSIP meeting of Ministers of Government, Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries, held at the Baridi Benab, hosted by President David Granger, and chaired by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo.

The finance minister said that among the measures put in place by government, is the amendment and passage of the Procurement (Amendment) Bill Number Two of 2019.

The legislation seeks to ensure that in the process of procurement, definitions are defined; there is a wider range of procurement methods listed; expansion of the way tender invitations are published; availability of budgets; mandatory registration of bidders; splitting of procurement; due diligence; description of the subject matter of procurement; inclusion of evaluation criteria; cancellation of procurement; forms of communications; debriefing; contract management; code of conduct; language of prequalification documents; debarment and suspension of suppliers and “green procurement” among others.

“I laid some amendments to the legislation couple weeks ago that will look at bidding, procurement planning, debarment and so all of that are part of the process. We are looking at the Department of Public Service and giving credence to the creation of some technical posts to make certain that this process is driven,” Minister Jordan said.

He said the meeting was very important from the standpoint that PSIP itself is critical to the national economy, adding that in the case of Guyana, PSIP accounts for a sizable part of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The minister told the ministers and permanent secretaries, given the importance of the PSIP, another meeting will be held in a month’s time to review the progress made.

“Relative to 2017, we had done quite well in 2018 and we hope to build in 2019 on what we did in 2018. It is only May but at the half year review when we are reviewing the performance in the economy, we will know for sure where we stand at that stage and how we look for the rest of the year,” Minister Jordan said.

Speaking on the thrust of the government’s PSIP, the minister noted that government is investing and will continue to invest in areas that are most needed by citizens.

“Most of the spending as it relates to government is done in critical areas and particularly in civil works and to be quite frank, a number of these outreaches have shown that our PSIPs are trending in the right direction. There were a lot of kudos for the roads, the schools, the water, the community centres and so on. We were able to outline the programme of continuation as we look to 2020 and beyond,” he posited.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, President Granger has repeatedly said that the meetings with permanent secretaries and their respective ministers provide a platform to examine what currently obtains in the government ministries. He has also noted that the PSIP meetings help the government to plan efficiently and prudently for the next budget year.

Since taking office in May 2015, government has placed significant emphasis on building a strong, resilient economy capable of withstanding shocks and sustaining high growth levels. It is through the PSIP, President Granger reminded that government’s projects and programmes are implemented.

In order to achieve the ‘good life’, the Head of State reminded that the government’s task is to improve the quality and quantity of goods and services, provide safer communities, quality education and healthcare to the nation’s citizens. The PSIP ensures that citizens’ needs are addressed through a myriad of methods.