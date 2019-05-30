WWF boosts identification of key marine species

WORLD Wildlife Fund (WWF) Guianas handed over 140 booklets on identification of key marine species to the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries Department, and the Guyana Association of Trawler Owners and Seafood Processors (GATOSP).

The booklets, titled “Onboard Guide for Identification of Marine Endangered, Threatened and Protected (ETP) and Other Key Species, were handed over at a simple ceremony last week. Present at the ceremony were President of the Guyana Association of Trawler Owners and Seafood Processors(GATOSP), Reuben Charles; members and staff of the Fisheries Department and the Seabob Working Group; and staff and captains from the various industrial companies: Pritipaul Singh Investments; Noble House Seafoods and Gopie Investments Inc.

Marine Conservation Officer, WWF Guianas – Guyana Office Sopheia Edghill, provided a brief insight on the guide that was handed over to the Fisheries Department and the GATOSP. She stated that the on-board guide will help the fishermen and regulatory officers to easily and accurately identify ETP and other key marine species. The guide contains 43 ETP species that are known to interact with the marine fisheries in the Guianas, including sharks, rays, sea turtles and marine mammals.

Edghill further stated that the species were selected on the basis of their relevance to the commercial fisheries and their life history characteristics. While the on-board guide does not provide detailed information on the biology, behaviour, or ecology of the species, she said it consists of detailed information that would easily allow for accurate identification of the species. The guide also has illustrations of the species identifying characteristics, similar species, habitat, size, conservation status and handling practices of the specie if they are caught.

Principal Fisheries Officer Ingrid Peters, expressed gratitude to the WWF Guianas team for developing the on-board guide. She highlighted that over the years WWF has been partnering with the Fisheries Department and by extension the sector, to host training sessions and workshops.

Peters also mentioned the WWF’s support to the Observer Programme in which that data was used by the assessors for the Guyana Seabob Marine stewardship Council Certification. She further thanked WWF Guianas for playing a critical role in development of the department and the association’s members.

Country Manager, Guyana, WWF Guianas Aiesha Williams, expressed gratitude to be partnering with the fisheries sector and emphasised that the guide book is to help fishermen and regulatory officers collect data to easily and accurately identify ETP and other marine species during their work.

“We see this as an important part of our work, as part of the oceans programme specifically marine turtle conservations and sustainable fisheries,” Williams said.

She stated that the guide will help the species to be kept in their natural habitats to balance ecosystems services. “This will ensure the existence for both economic and ecological purposes.”

Williams further noted that the guide was printed on waterproof material and WWF Guianas welcomes any feedback on the booklet.

The printing of the on-board guide was done with the support from WWF Netherlands, IUCN, while WWF Guianas was responsible for the content development. She closed by highlighting May 23 World Turtle Day and marine turtles are one of the ETP species in the booklet. Williams encouraged the fishermen to share their knowledge with others.